Aroyal commentator claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loving the attention they are getting over questions about their possible appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The couple has yet to officially confirm their attendance at the event, which will start on June 2 and end on June 5. During his interview at the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex said that he is not yet certain if he and his family will be there given the problem of their security.

But Richard Eden urged them to just skip the celebrations for the sake of Queen Elizabeth II. He claimed it is better if they miss it so the event could just focus on the monarch's reign.

"I really get the impression that Harry and Meghan are loving all the speculation about whether they'll come for the Jubilee or not," he told Palace Confidential.

Eden added, "What should be the wonderful celebrations of the Queen's amazing long reign, instead it's sort of become this saga or will-they-won't-they-come? Who cares? Just stay away, honesty."

He claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want people to "indulge in this speculation as long as possible."

Meanwhile, fellow royal commentator Richard Kay chimed in and said the last thing Her Majesty wants to happen at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is to attract controversy. He claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance might just stir more troubles for the royal family.

"I think it's tragic for her. The last thing she wants are these ongoing, bitter rows with her own grandchildren and the family," he said adding, "They had so much trouble in the 1990s which they had hoped they had put behind them. But this is somehow even worse and it must be enormously difficult for her and quite despairing."

It is said that Queen Elizabeth II has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast. She reportedly wants her family reunited as it could be her last public engagement given her health issues as of late. Speculations are rife that the couple will bring their children Archie and Lilibet to the Platinum Jubilee. Coincidentally, their daughter's 1st birthday falls on June 4.