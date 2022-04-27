Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But according to a royal biographer, this is unlikely to happen since they fear getting "booed at" in public.

The Duke of Sussex told Hoda Kotb in his interview with the "Today Show" last week that he is still not sure if he will be there for the celebrations in June. He said security plays a major role in his uncertainty, although it is understood that Queen Elizabeth II already invited him and Meghan Markle to be at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have full security during family events should they decide to attend. However, Duncan Larcombe doubts that the couple will show up at all. He claimed that they would not want to risk getting humiliated by the British public.

"Even though they need their royal connection, I really don't think they'll return for the Jubilee. I think there's a genuine chance they'd be booed on the balcony, and that risk of humiliation will be too great for them," he told Closer magazine.

Read more Prince Harry 'seemed bitter and empty' in life with Meghan Markle says analyst

Larcombe added, "Harry says a lack of security is holding him back from coming, but I believe that's just an excuse."

The author of "Prince Harry; The Untold Story" even claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since had a "game plan." He pointed out that they should not have hired an "army of lawyers, PRs, and experts" if they did not have one.

"If part of that plan is to try to bring down the royal family, then they won't succeed, because Harry and Meghan aren't as popular as they'd perhaps hoped, and they aren't always credible," he explained.

Larcombe's statements contradict what royal biographer Tina Brown said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's importance to the royal family. She said that the couple is beloved by the British public and so their presence on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is expected. They are said to be needed by the royals "to bring that star power and to be on the balcony at the Jubilee."