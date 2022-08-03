Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be so extremely worried about their safety that they hire body doubles when they go out in public.

Privacy and security have always been very important for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They moved to Santa Barbara, California to live their lives away from the royal spotlight. However, their safety is believed to still be at risk following reports of two intruder scares at their Montecito mansion in the span of 12 days.

In the last 14 months, police allegedly received six calls to their home about intruders, including one on Christmas Eve 2020. A source close to the couple told Heat magazine that they "take their family's safety extremely seriously, and they've been scared and concerned by these incidents. They know there are some very dangerous people out there, even in a city as well-heeled and traditionally safe as Santa Barbara, and it's for that reason they invested heavily in the best security they could find."

The insider added, "They're very aware there's still outside risk of an intruder finding their way onto the property and doing God knows what. It's the stuff of nightmares, and only underlines to Harry how crucial it is that the family are protected."

The security breaches have reportedly led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take drastic measures. The source revealed that they have invested up to "around $10 million on security since they quit their royal duties." This is believed to be their "biggest outgoing by a mile."

Meanwhile, other security efforts include meeting their contacts at unusual places. They "do a lot of homework before to ensure there's no way they'll be followed." Their bodyguards reportedly also cost them nearly $3 million yearly.

"It's not unusual for them to deploy three or four bodyguards at a time, and they often sneak out to meetings at unusual times – even under the cover of darkness. This isn't about evading the paparazzi. It's about staying safe," the source said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly also hired body doubles. The insider claimed this is not unusual and considers them "popular decoys." It is believed that royal followers may have even spotted the duke's double watching a 4th of July parade in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Netizens who saw pictures of the outing thought the duke appeared to have a "different" ear.