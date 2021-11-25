Royal expert Duncan Larcombe questioned why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to use their royal titles during their public engagements when they are no longer working royals.

He warned against the wrong message it could give especially to those who have been critical of their decisions ever since they stepped back as senior royals. He called it "dangerous" since people would start asking about their motives and this could negatively affect the reputation of the British royals.

"The fact she and Harry are still using their titles is dangerous because people will start to ask, 'They are royals, but what are they doing all this for? For good, or for their own gain?'" Larcombe told Closer magazine.

He particularly referred to Meghan Markle's recent sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres last week. He noted that the former "Suits" actress does not know how to differentiate between being a royal and being an actress.

"Where it all went wrong for Meghan was that she couldn't understand the difference between a celebrity and a royal. A celebrity peddles their own image, their reputation, and their brand and gets paid for it," Larcombe explained.

He said that a royal, on the other hand, cannot get paid for their appearances "because the public wouldn't have it." He explained that the job of the royals is "to serve the people of the country and raise awareness about causes without any personal gain whatsoever." He added, "We wouldn't have a royal family if the royals did everything for their own fame and fortune."

The royal commentator said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could cause more damage to the royal family if they go on more A-list interviews. He said he would not be surprised by the drama or controversy that it could bring if they do another Oprah interview.

Speaking of the royals, Larcombe said that recent reports about the health of Queen Elizabeth II could prompt Prince Harry to pay her a visit. He claimed it would be a "major wake-up call" for him if he learns that she is gravely ill. It would also make him realise that he "does not have long left to see his grandmother."