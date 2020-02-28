After Queen Elizabeth II prohibits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for using the term "Royal" in their label, the couple officially abandoned their plan to trademark their brand name "Sussex Royal." Following the queen's decision, the non-performing royal couple will have to re-establish their brand name as they start a new life.

According to The Sun, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had plans to trademark Sussex Royal, the label they established with the help of their Instagram account and official website with the same name. Following the queen's command, this week, the couple had to withdraw applications for trademarking the tag for their future use as independent royals.

As per the report, the documents were filed with the Intellectual Property Office where the right to use the labels "Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation" for commercial and charitable activities have been alleviated. Nevertheless, it can still be used on "toiletries, sporting goods, toys, beer and jewellery in Europe."

The changes were made even after the duke and the duchess revealed in their Saturday's statement that they did not intend to use the term "Sussex Royal" or any other iteration of the term "royal."

"For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.

While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020," the Sussexes wrote on their 1,114 words statement released on their official website.

Meanwhile, the couple is back in London to fulfill their final commitments and royal engagements as full-time working royals. After accomplishing their final royal duties, the couple will return to London later in spring for their cousin Princess Beatrice's wedding. Due on Friday, May 29, Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mappeli Mozzi will finally tie the knot in a low-key ceremony that welcomes Harry and Meghan despite their controversial statement that apparently called out Beatrice and her sister Eugenie for being allowed to hold jobs outside of the institution, according to Telegraph.

"Of course, Harry and Meghan will be invited but it is up to them whether or not they choose to attend," a friend of the Yorks told the publication.

As per the agreement, the transition period will put in effect on Tuesday, March 31. Harry and Meghan will officially step back from their royal duties and start their new life within the review period.