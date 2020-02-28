With Prince Andrew's scandal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Megxit, and Prince Philips' divorce, Queen Elizabeth II has had a tough year. New reports suggest that she is worn out both physically and emotionally. Meanwhile, it is said that the queen is supportive of her grandson because of her experience with her younger sister late Princess Margaret.

Speaking with People, royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey revealed that Queen Elizabeth II, who is very sensitive and supportive to the younger royals, would be disappointed with a situation in her life.

"The Queen will be very disappointed," Lacey said. "Her job is to survive." However, she derives the courage to deal with such dire situations and sensibilities to act appropriately comes from her past experience with her younger sister Princess Margaret, the Countess of Snowdon. During her time, Margaret struggled to deal with her older sister's status as the supreme ruler. Margaret often felt overshadowed by her.

"She has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through because of her closeness to Margaret and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago," Lacey explained.

As per the royal expert, Harry just like Margaret might also be a victim of what is described as "younger-sibling syndrome." It is said that even the centuries-old monarchy system has been unable to find a way to give them fair and deserving "recognition" that they desire in the shadows of the older sibling.

This is not the first time the queen is dealing with such an issue, the "family situation of conflict" has been there for generations.

"She won't dwell on the exit," royal biographer Ingrid Seward said. "She is very pragmatic. She has left the door open for Harry especially — the year of review was with Harry in mind."

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that the queen is "exhausted, both physically and emotionally." The 93-year-old monarch, who will turn 94 in April expects to be in her life at a point where she can "ease up" and find support from her loved ones. However, the "never-ending drama" in her life is "frustrating" for her, a source told the publication.

Harry and Meghan made the first announcement of the royal exit in early January. Following this, the queen conducted a few meetings and granted them freedom from the royal family. As a part of their new arrangement, the Sussexes will split their time between the UK and North America. They must go through a transition period that will be reviewed. But before that, they are back in London to perform their final royal engagements as their transition period is put in effect on Tuesday, March 31.