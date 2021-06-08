Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's social circle includes A-list celebrities including the likes of Serena Williams and George Clooney. It could be likely then, that their baby girl Lilibet and son Archie will become childhood friends with their friends' children.

Being a British royal and a former actress means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have close connections with famous people. This was witnessed at their Royal Wedding in 2018 when Clooney and his wife Amal, James Corden, Idris Elba, Patrick J. Adams, Tom Hardey, Carey Mulligan, and other high-profile names were in attendance.

Most of the couple's friends also have families of their own. While their children may not exactly be close in age with the newborn Lilibet or with her brother Archie, they can still become playmates when the appropriate time comes.

According to Hello Magazine, Lilibet and Archie could likely become friends with the children of those who live near to the couple's Montecito home. This includes Corden, who lives in Los Angeles. He and his wife Julia Carey are parents to daughters Charlotte, 3, and Carey, 6, and to son Max, 10.

The talk show host has become friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the years. He even interviewed Prince Harry about Megxit, his family life, and gave him a tour around L.A. in an episode of "Carpool Karaoke."

Then there is also Williams and Alexis Ohanian's three-year-old daughter Olympia. She and Archie may become playmates, but she is likely going to be like a big sister to Lilibet too.

The tennis champ and Meghan Markle have been friends for seven years. They used to live in the same gated community in Beverly Hills. Williams also briefly became neighbours with the Sussexes when they lived in L.A. before settling in Montecito.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are also on the list as they recently bought a property in Santa Barbara near the Sussexes' home. The couple is also parents to 10-month-old daughter Daisy.

Lastly, Meghan Markle has been friends with fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who is a mum to one-year-old son Leo. She is also pregnant with a baby girl and is said to be planning to relocate to Montecito from New York. Her children will make great playmates for both Archie and Lilibet.