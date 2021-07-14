Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which detailed their rift with the British royal family and Buckingham Palace, has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The two-hour tell-all, released by CBS in March this year, has been nominated for an Emmy in the "Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special" category. While the royal couple are themselves not part of the nomination, being the interviewees, those receiving the nod are interviewer Oprah Winfrey, and the program's producers Tara Montgomery, Terry Wood, Brian Piotrowicz, Brad Pavone and Lindsay Flader.

The CBS special is up against "Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy" and "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" in the Emmy category. The winners will be announced at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, reports Mail Online.

The interview, titled "Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," featured a number of startling allegations against the palace including those of racism. It marked the first time that the royal couple spoke out about the reasons behind their decision to quit as senior members of the British royal family. It has been watched by at least 17.1 million viewers, and remains a hot topic of discussion even today.

One of the most serious allegations made by the couple in the interview was that an unnamed senior royal (barring Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip), was concerned about the skin colour of their unborn child when the Duchess was pregnant with her son Archie.

"In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," the "Suits" alum had said, refusing to divulge who were having these discussions with her husband.

She further told Winfrey that the "idea of the first member of colour in the royal family not being titled" brought a lot of pain to her, not because of convection but because of safety. She was worried about her son's security especially because of her own interactions with the British media.