Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie is a bundle of joy, literally, now at six months of age. He is becoming like his father, who is friendly with people, and is also turning into a daddy's boy.

A source claimed that Archie's first word is likely going to be "Dada" because he gets really excited when he sees his father. He would often reach out his arms to the Duke of Sussex. He also loves to be around people and is not afraid to be friendly with them.

"When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out—his way of saying, 'Pick me up!' You can tell Archie's going to be a social butterfly. He's at his happiest when he's around people," the source close to the couple told US Weekly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son is not a problem baby nor is he needy, the insider added. In fact, he rarely makes a fuss or cries when in public places. Instead, Archie is a "happy baby" who "takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people."

The source claimed that Archie does not have any problem when in the company of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friends. He happily goes to them "without kicking up a fuss."

Now at six months, Archie also sleeps longer at night unlike in the first few months when he kept his parents up at night. The lack of sleep reportedly led to the royal couple to argue over the smallest things because they were so tired. Archie is now a behaved baby which gives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle some "couple time" in the evening.

The claims come after the former "Suits" star talked about her son during a surprise visit to military families at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor. She swapped parenting tips with the mums and interacted with the children.

Amy Thompson, whose husband is attached to the Welsh Guards, told Army & You magazine that she talked about weaning and their babies crawling with the duchess. Thompson, whose daughter is the same age as Archie, said that talking to Meghan Markle was just like "talking to a friend."