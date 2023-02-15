Choir member Simon Whiteley recounted the day when he got to sing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel. He likened it to being in a "fairy tale."

The ceremony was watched by an estimated 1.9 billion people and attended by royal family members, friends, and colleagues. Whiteley, a member of Lay Clerks of St. George's Chapel choir, said that the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was certainly memorable.

He told People, "Harry and Meghan's wedding was like being an extra in a fairytale. It was like a total dream and just amazing to have been a part of such a really very happy occasion."

Whiteley revealed that the royal family contacted music director James Vivian asking the choir to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. He shared that there was a feeling of excitement and anxiety knowing they would have to sing at such a momentous event.

He explained, "We then spend the intervening time preparing and practicing and rehearsing and panicking and, you know, all the rest of it and then just hope everything goes without a hitch on the day — which it seemed to, from our perspective."

Aside from the Sussexes' wedding, Whiteley also performed at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. He remembered it "was something that was a truly historic occasion" especially given the COVID-19 health measures put in place. Queen Elizabeth II cut a lonely figure as she sat by herself during the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

Subsequently, Whiteley performed with the choir at Her Majesty's funeral in September 2020. He shared, "The weight of the history of the occasion was amazing. It was just an incredible thing to be a part of and something I don't think any of us will ever forget." He considered it "such a huge pleasure" to sing for Queen Elizabeth II saying, "She was an absolutely incredible woman."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared during their Oprah interview that they exchanged vows with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby as a witness, three days before their church wedding. Welby later confirmed meeting the couple "in a private and pastoral setting" but said they only had one official wedding ceremony and that was on May 19, 2018.