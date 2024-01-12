The announcement that Prince Harry will be inducted at the "21st Living Legends of Aviation" ceremony stirred complaints from former military figures who think that he is not worthy of such an honour.

Retired admiral of the Royal Navy Alan William John West does not think that Prince Harry is deserving of the title. He said the royal "is not a living legend of aviation" and "to suggest he is, is pathetic."

He told the Daily Mail: "It makes the whole thing seem a bit of a nonsense if they're willing to pick someone like Prince Harry."

West suggested that "there are lots of people who deserve to be called this but not Prince Harry." He also claimed that having the duke as an inductee is just for publicity.

"I find it extraordinary he has been picked. He didn't carry off any great exciting feat of amazing flying skill while flying for the Army. They're just trying to get publicity. They know it will cause a stir. I find the whole thing really rather pathetic," he said.

Likewise, retired British Army Colonel Richard Kemp slammed the awards and said it is about "celebrities massaging each other's egos". He said that he "can think of many people who did pretty extraordinary things while serving in the British and American armed forces which would be much more deserving" of the title than Prince Harry.

"It is obviously because of who he is - not what he did. An Apache is crewed by two people - a pilot and a gunner. Harry was a gunner. He was number two in the aircraft," he told The Sun.

Former RAF Tornado G4 fighter pilot Tim Davies likewise said: "There were surely many more obvious candidates for the award such as the Apache crew who, under heavy enemy fire, strapped four Royal Marines to their aircraft and flew in to retrieve Lance Corporal Mathew Ford's body after he had been killed by enemy fire - but if (Harry's) award can inspire young kids to fly, then I'm all for it."

The Kiddie Hawk Air Academy is organising the event. It is a non-profit organisation that aims to inspire an interest in aviation among children and young people.

The "Living Legends of Aviation" website elaborated on Prince Harry's selection, stating: "Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist. He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

"He spent the first 10 years of his adulthood serving in the British Army, during which he undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot. After completing his military service, The Duke founded the Invictus Games Foundation, a platform for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to use sport as rehabilitation. The international event is a globally celebrated display of resilience, community and athleticism that is universally recognised for its impact in celebrating those that serve."

The event also lauded his other charitable endeavours and patronages including Travalyst, Sentebale, African Parks and WellChild. Likewise, it mentioned his work as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, "a world-class coaching platform that helps people everywhere achieve their own peak mental fitness" and his non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation, which he founded with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 "to serve communities in need at a micro and macro level".

The "21st Living Legends of Aviation" ceremony, which will be hosted by actor John Travolta, will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 19. It is unclear if Prince Harry will appear in person to accept his award.