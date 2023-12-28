Meghan Markle's desire to return to acting in 2024 could have a negative impact on her business partnership or marriage to Prince Harry, according to a renowned celebrity astrologer.

Susan Miller, founder of Astrology Zone, believes that the couple's relationship will face some challenges as the duchess will want to return to Hollywood and the duke will start to miss his old active life back in London.

She noted that the Duke of Sussex's "life has changed dramatically" since he moved to America and settled in Santa Barbara, California with his family.

She told the Daily Mail: "I think of Harry in a bucolic, beautiful setting. Santa Barbara is the closest thing to paradise I've ever seen, and it doesn't have the hustle bustle though. It's gorgeous, but he used to have 20 detail men following him around, and all the things he was doing."

Miller acknowledged that living in Santa Barbara is the ideal setup for his family because it offers them privacy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children, son Prince Archie, four, and daughter Princess Lilibet, two.

She continued: "Now, living in Santa Barbara is perfect for the children, and I know he loves to play polo. He is a Virgo with Capricorn rising. He loves history and family. Capricorn is a real family sign, and Megan is a Leo, and she has Cancer rising. That's the glue between the two."

"But I think he's gonna miss London, and I don't know how they're going to figure that out. I think it's great when the kids are little, because, of course, they need places to play, and just be kids, and they're gonna have the privacy there."

However, Miller claimed that the couple could butt heads because being a Leo, Meghan Markle will want to go back to acting. She pointed out that those born under the zodiac sign of Leo are "very good at acting". She also thinks that creating or producing movies under their Archewell Productions company is not the way to go for the Sussexes if they want to keep the money flowing.

"I think she will go back to work. I also think they may need a constant supply of money because they've sort of told all the family secrets, they don't have any more to tell. I think we all know too much. I wish I didn't know all those secrets. It's an odd situation," Miller explained.

Although Miller emphasised that "there is no predestination in astrology" she still warned those born under Virgo, like Prince Harry, to be ready for what 2024 brings. She said either the marriage or business partnerships will be tested. Either way, this just means that he will have to adjust to things and come up with imaginative solutions or leave the situation altogether.

She explained: "It is the hardest test you get. It comes for two and a half years, but for all practical purposes you feel it for three years. It started on March 7th of this year, 2023, it goes until the end of February 2026. He's (Harry) feeling it... he'll feel it more (next year)."

Miller said Prince Harry will be "going through the test" and not Meghan Markle because she has already felt it and "is coming out of it". So the duchess is "feeling better, probably because she got it all out but he's the one finding it difficult".

Miller's predictions come after Meghan Markle made an acting cameo in a commercial for coffee company Clevr Blends earlier this month. She had a non-speaking role as one of the company's employees. But the former "Suits" star has previously said in a 2022 interview that she is "done" with acting.