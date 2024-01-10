Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again became the brunt of the joke during Sunday's Golden Globe awards when host Joseph Glenn Herbert, professionally known as Jo Koy, mocked their status as non-working royals.

The comedian called the British Royal Family "dysfunctional" in a gag comparing HBO's hit show "Succession" to the Netflix series "The Crown". He then joked about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still being paid millions even without doing anything.

"Succession has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming - oh, wait, that's 'The Crown'. I'm sorry," he said, to which the crowd erupted in laughter.

He then talked about actress Imelda Staunton's portrayal of the late Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown".

"How great was Imelda Staunton in 'The Crown', wasn't she amazing? Her portrayal of the Queen was so good Prince Harry called her and asked her for money."

Jo Koy added: "Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing. That's just by Netflix."

His comment was again met with laughter from the audience, including from Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos, who was caught on video chuckling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. They then signed multi-million dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix to produce multiple contents under their Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions company, respectively.

However, their contract with the audio streamer ended in 2023 after just one podcast released, called "Archetypes," which the former "Suits" star hosted. She had celebrities as guests including Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and more.

As for their Netflix deal, they have so far produced three docuseries under their Archewell Productions company. They first released the "Harry & Meghan" series in December 2022, followed by "Live to Lead" and then "Heart of Invictus" last year.

Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony was the latest to joke at the Sussexes' expense over the past year. In February last year, they were also mocked over their quest for privacy in an episode of "South Park" called "The Worldwide Privacy Tour". The segment showed a representation of the couple going on a publicity tour in Canada to promote Prince Harry's book called "Waaagh".

Then in October they were made fun of in a sketch in "Family Guy", when a scene showed a butler giving the duke his "millions from Netflix for no one knows what". A character made to look like Meghan then said: "Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco" and Harry responded: "I shouldn't have left the made-up nonsense."

🚨🚨 NEW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly fuming over a new Family Guy scene that makes fun of them for doing absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/ciPz9bf7p5 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Josh Dunlap🇺🇲🇺🇲 ULTRA-MAGA (@JDunlap1974) November 9, 2023

Likewise, Prince Harry has been mocked by several comedians over the past year following the revelation of intimate details in his memoir "Spare," which came out on January 10, 2023. He wrote about his frostbitten penis following a trip to the North Pole in 2011 and shared that he had to use Elizabeth Arden cream to soothe the pain.

Trevor Noah joked about this revelation when he hosted the 2023 Grammy Awards and Jimmy Kimmel also poked fun at it during an episode of his self-titled talk show.

Chelsea Handler also took a jab at the duke at the Critics' Choice Awards saying: "Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix, with a combined watch time of 1 billion hours. Which, apparently, is the same amount of time we're going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. It's enough already."

Trevor Noah with a Prince Harry jab at the Grammys:



“James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of the Late Late Show.



“He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pio9NrEOCF — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) February 6, 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly become a laughing stock. Royal author Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail that the couple is now being ridiculed on TV because Americans are now "fed up with their constant moaning".

He said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the "source of amusement even to the sort of left of centre audience who previously would have been sympathetic to them". He referenced Jo Koy's joke at the Golden Globes as "the latest of a growing list of mickey takes out of them, following on from South Park and other shows".