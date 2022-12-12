Prince William was reportedly left infuriated upon learning that Prince Harry used their mother, Princess Diana's Panorama interview in the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan."

An investigation into the interview revealed that Martin Bashir forged bank accounts and lied to get the exclusive sit-down chat with the then-Princess of Wales. In the aftermath of the investigation, Prince William told reporters outside Kensington Palace that it "should never be aired again" and held the BBC liable for its use for commercial gain.

BREAKING: A statement tonight from Prince William expressing his anger about the deceit uncovered at the BBC in the Lord Dyson report into Princess Diana’s #Panorama interview pic.twitter.com/uU6K8ZIS0W — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 20, 2021

However, a clip from the interview ended up on the first episode of "Harry & Meghan." The first episode of the six-part docuseries showed the Duke of Sussex talking about the infamous 1995 interview in which he said, "I think we all now know she was deceived into giving the interview, but at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience."

According to the Daily Mail, Netflix did not obtain the BBC's permission to use a portion of the Panorama interview for the series. But the streamer did not need to get permission under the copyright law called "fair dealing."

This allows a broadcaster to use short clips for the purpose of reporting on "current events" as long as the said video has already been previously aired. Netflix must also credit the source of the clip and rightfully so, the "BBC Motion Gallery" was listed as one of the sources at the end credits of the first episode.

Sarah Mountain, an intellectual property lawyer said, "Whilst the BBC can say 'we won't license it to anyone,' that isn't what's happened here. The BBC don't have the right to prevent people from fair dealing with the work, provided the applicable copyright law principles have been complied with. So in a fair-dealing, reporting of current events context, we could see further use of the footage."

Regardless, the use of Princess Diana's Panorama interview in "Harry & Meghan" raised eyebrows given Prince William specifically requested for it not to be aired again. True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle included it in their show to mock or as a "low-level gibe" against Prince William and Kate Middleton. He accused the Sussexes of being "self-serving" who used the footage "to make money."