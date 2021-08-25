Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell shared his disappointment at Prince Harry for his lack of support for the royal family when it comes to the animated series "The Prince."

The HBO Max series was met with criticism when it debuted in the U.S. because it allegedly mocked the British royals and their lifestyle. It characterises Queen Elizabeth II as a tyrant and Prince George as a spoiled toddler with expensive tastes and a dim view of his family.

Its depiction of the late Prince Philip was also deemed in foul taste given it showed the duke during his most fragile state of health. But the Duke of Sussex did not find the satirical show offensive, and instead thought of it as amusing. Orlando Bloom had said in a previous interview that the 36-year-old royal was simply just nice about it.

Likewise, "The Prince" creator Gary Janetti had mentioned that Prince Harry "seemed to have a sense of humour about it." Burrell claimed the duke's reaction to the series clearly shows his lack of concern for his family.

"It seems ironic to me that while Meghan and Harry are happy to lend their voices to supporting mental health charities, they can't seem to speak up and defend their family," he said in an interview with Closer magazine. He added that he has seen "The Prince" and finds it "extremely damaging to target a young boy and mock him in the way the cartoonists have done."

Burrell said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would likely have a more serious reaction to the series had it targeted their children Archie and Lilibet. He said, "Prince Harry is said to have viewed the programme 'with a sense of humour.' I can't quite believe that – if it were Archie and Lilibet being mocked, I suspect there would be a lawsuit!"

Aside from Bloom who voices Prince Harry, "The Prince" also stars Dan Stevens who voices Prince Philip, Janetti as Prince George, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William. Condola Rashad voices Meghan Markle, Frances deal Tour as Queen Elizabeth II, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.