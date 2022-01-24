Prince Harry is said to be making attempts to reconcile with his family with reports saying that he has reached out to Prince Charles ahead of his return to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Duke of Sussex has made his intentions clear that he wants to join the four-day holiday in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. He has reportedly been having friendly talks with his father to break the ice ahead of his return home.

A source claimed that "there has been a definite thaw in relations" between father and son. It is said that Prince Harry and Prince Charles are on "much better terms and have been having friendly chats and video calls."

"It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness, and he has taken that on board," the source told The Sun adding, "There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family."

The insider's claims came amid reports that Prince Charles has invited his son to stay with him in the U.K. so he can see his grandchildren. He has not seen Archie since he was six months old and has yet to see seven-month-old Lilibet.

It is thought that he made the invite ahead of Christmas last year. He has also had "good-natured and enjoyable" video calls with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children in the past few months in an attempt to heal their alleged rift.

"This is something he is hoping to remedy which is why he made the gesture for Harry, Meghan, and the children to stay with him if they wanted to, whenever they may come home for a period of time," another source said.

However, Prince Harry recently made it known that he is unable to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet back home due to a lack of security. He has offered to pay for his own police protection. But a U.K. government decision is preventing him from doing so and he has since threatened to file a judicial review if his request continues to get denied.