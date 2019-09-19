Prince Harry has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey on a new documentary that tackles the factors involved in mental health. The series specifically breaks down the shame and stigma that surrounds mental illness.

The Duke of Sussex revealed details about the new series in an exclusive interview with journalist Bryony Gordon for the Daily Telegraph. Harry said the show "will focus on prevention and positive outcomes." It will be relatable and human since it will feature examples of the "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places."

Harry revealed that the series was born out of his and Winfrey's shared passion for mental health. He has since been active in the production process, from meetings with the influential TV host to selecting the creative team.

Given the sensitive nature of the subject, Harry said a lot of meticulous research is needed to gather fact-based information and evidence. They are also "assembling subject matter experts as an advisory board to the series."

"...The main reason being we appreciate this is a multi-faceted subject – and we have a huge responsibility to get this right. In this process, I've already learned just how many studies have been done, and how much information is out there which isn't reaching the general public. The facts and science exist, and we deserve to know it all," Harry said.

Harry' s dedication to issues concerning mental health stems from personal experience following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He told Gordon during their 2017 interview in Kensington Palace that he struggled to cope with her loss and his mental health suffered. The trauma nearly caused a breakdown.

He realized afterward that sharing his story with the public made him want to reach out to others who are going through the same fate. He realized the impact it made on others and the impact other stories could have on those suffering silently.

"What I have learned and I continue to learn in the space of mental health, mental illness and self-awareness is that all roads lead back to our mental well-being, how we look after ourselves and each other," the 35-year-old British royal revealed.

The Prince's concern is genuine and not purely for publicity. Harry has seen mental illness firsthand through his work with Invictus, which was founded to help war veterans and their families. He also knows that mental health is "linked into so many different things" including homelessness, which is why their show has to be done right.

Harry and Winfrey's still-untitled series will be helmed by Kahane Cooperman ("The Daily Show with John Stewart") and with Dawn Porter as co-director and producer. The show will launch on Apple TV+ streaming service in 2020.