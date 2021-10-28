News that Queen Elizabeth II had to stay overnight at the hospital last week reportedly affected Prince Harry so badly that he went into "panic mode."

A source claimed that the Duke of Sussex felt bad that he could not be there for his grandmother. He "felt helpless being 5,000 miles away." He and his wife Meghan Markle now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California with their two children: Archie, 2, and Lilibet 4 months.

He has reportedly "been checking in non-stop" with the queen. The insider told US Weekly that Prince Harry still "feels guilty about not saying goodbye in person" to Prince Philip before he died in April and "would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother."

The insider also touched on reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a U.K. visit in December. The couple is said to be "hoping to go back home for Christmas," if not earlier so that Queen Elizabeth II "can finally get to meet Lilibet and see Archie again."

The 95-year-old British monarch was at King Edward VII Hospital Wednesday last week and returned back home to Windsor Castle noontime on Thursday. She was back at her desk in the afternoon. Her doctors advised her against doing public engagements so she had to cancel a scheduled trip to Northern Island.

Buckingham Palace also said on Tuesday that she will no longer be attending the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland in person following medical advice to rest. She has reportedly been doing work through virtual meetings since her hospital stay.

The source claimed that Queen Elizabeth II "is finally acknowledging that she won't be around forever and needs to slow down." She has also been advised to pass down some of her responsibilities to lighten her workload.

"She's not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over of some of her duties to Prince Charles and Prince William and is preparing them to take over," the insider added.

Prince Harry may not be back home in the U.K. to personally comfort Queen Elizabeth II. But he can count on other family members to do that. They are reportedly "showing their support" and are being cautious and concerned about her health despite her telling them that "she is fine and doing well."