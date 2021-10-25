Queen Elizabeth II received a heartwarming visit from her son Prince Andrew and granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor following news of her hospitalisation last week Wednesday.

The Duke of York put his legal troubles aside as he appeared to be in a jolly mood while out horseback riding around the royal residence over the weekend. Photos from the Daily Mail showed him grinning as he rode beside his niece.

The British monarch's 17-year-old granddaughter was also photographed looking confident on a white horse. Lady Louis Windsor is the daughter of Prince Andrew's brother, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie Wessex.

The family visit comes after Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. She stayed overnight to do some tests although palace sources did not say what the procedure was for.

A representative for Buckingham Palace said the 95-year old is now "in good spirits" and was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon. She had to follow her doctors' orders to rest for the remainder of the week, and had to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland to focus on her health. But it is said that she will return to her public duties next week.

This is the first time in eight years that Her Majesty had to stay in the hospital. She was first hospitalised for a stomach bug in 2013. The overnight stay at King Edward VII Hospital, where Prince Philip was treated prior to his death, raised concerns about her health. Fans worry that she may be feeling ill, with royal biographer Angela Levin claiming that the public will not know about her health condition until it gets worse. Queen Elizabeth's hospital stay came after she was seen using a walking stick in two of her recent public engagements.