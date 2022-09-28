Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the British royals two weeks ago at an emotionally tough time during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. There was not much reconciling done as everyone was mourning, but it is said that the Duke of Sussex plans to return to the U.K. before the year ends to fix his relationship with his family.

The 38-year-old reportedly still has hope for a reconciliation between him and his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William. A source told Heat magazine that "he intends to come back to the U.K. before Christmas" and "mostly likely alone" since the Duchess of Sussex is allegedly still struggling to forgive and forget.

The insider added that Prince Harry "wants to sit down with the King and his brother, and call a truce." He is "hopeful that his father will compromise" so he and Meghan can still be part of the royal family while doing their own thing in the US."

However, only "time will tell if Charles is open to it and if Meghan is willing to try, but Harry is hopeful he can repair these broken relationships and heal the wounds of the past."

Another source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "in different places right now." The past weeks' events have reportedly left the duke "feeling lost and sad" because he is "physically and emotionally so far away" from his family in the U.K.

It is said that he had wanted to spend a couple more days with his family but the Duchess of Sussex already wanted out of the country. She could not wait to get back home to California and be with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, who they have not seen since Sept. 5. According to reports, the couple left the U.K. quietly on Sept. 20, a day after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The sources' claims came following reports that King Charles III still plans to invite royal family members to Sandringham for Christmas to keep up with tradition. It remains to be seen if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, together with their children, will get an invite and if they will accept.