Prince Harry is believed to be worried that the final draft of his upcoming memoir will upset his father King Charles III and that its anticipated release this year will be deemed insensitive given the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly told to revise his book following complaints from his publisher that it was focusing too much on his mental health. A source told The Sun that "the publishers paid $20 million upfront because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all around the world."

However, "the first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted." The insider added, "Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year."

But Prince Harry has reportedly "thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to have it refined" out of concern that some chapters in his memoir could be considered insensitive in light of recent events. The source claimed that the Duke of Sussex is worried that "there may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen's death and his dad becoming King."

It is said that the 38-year-old "wants sections changed" and that he "desperately wants to make changes." The tipster clarified that "it's not a total rewrite by any means." But warned that "it might be too late" for any more revisions at this point.

Prince Harry's publisher, Penguin Random House, had initially announced a Thanksgiving or December release for his memoir. But according to recent reports, the book has been postponed to next year out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

As to its contents, the memoir is believed to contain the duke's memories of his mother, Princess Diana. It would reportedly also include the duke talking about becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and a father to their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. There are concerns that its contents could be damaging to the reputation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. As such, the monarch is believed to be desperate to have it cancelled.