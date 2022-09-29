It is said that Prince Harry and Prince William missed the opportunity to mend their broken relationship when they reunited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral because of the resentment they have for each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the U.K. together for the funeral events for over two weeks. During this time, they could have arranged for a private meeting with the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for some clear-the-air talks.

But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, there was no get-together that happened aside from the walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10. But even that was not the "ice breaker" that people wanted to see from the Fab Four.

She told Page Six, "When you look closely back on it there's no real warmth there. There's no real coming together, it's very clear the 'Fab Four' are not fab anymore, they were going through the motions."

Nicholl, author of "The New Royals," thinks "it's very sad [that] in the days Harry was here, there was an opportunity given they were just a couple of hundred yards away from each other for a meeting or dinner or gathering of some sort where they could actually just try to thrash things out."

But sources have told her that "there was no meeting done privately" and "so yes [there was] a missed opportunity but reflective of how intensely both brothers feel about things."

She explained that Prince Harry and Prince William seem to refuse to give in. She claimed the Prince of Wales can "be very stubborn and hold a grudge." Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex "is emotional and hotheaded and they're both very passionate."

Nicholl surmised that "there's a lack of understanding on both parts and resentment on both parts and anger on both parts, that hasn't been able to be placated and worked through."

Prince Harry, in his interview with Tom Bradby in 2019, admitted that he and Prince William are now on different paths but he will always love him. He shared the same sentiment in his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. He said that despite their alleged rift, he will always be there for his brother as much as he believes that he will be there for him too.