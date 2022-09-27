Prince Harry and Prince William allegedly once worked together to destroy King Charles III's relationship with Camilla three years after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

The brothers once had a close bond and they shared a dislike for their father's second wife. It is said that they refused to accept Camilla as their stepmother and worked very hard to banish her from their father's life.

"The Princes have grown to hate Camilla. They want to destroy their father's love for her — and at the moment their plan is working," a source once told Radar Online in 2020 adding that the "boys' meddling" led to the couple "having terrible trouble."

The insider added that Prince Harry and Prince William blamed Camilla for driving their parents apart. Even before their divorce, the late Princess of Wales reportedly "saw Camilla as the source of everything that had gone wrong in her life. She believed she could have kept her marriage together if only 'that woman' had stepped out of her family circle."

This allegedly drove her sons to join forces in a bid to remove Camilla from their lives. According to the publication, a then 17-year-old Prince William even asked one palace courtier in 2000, "Why is this woman trying to replace our mother?" and said, "She can never take our mother's place and she shouldn't even try."

The brothers attempted to put a wedge in their father's relationship with Camilla, which placed the former Prince of Wales in a position where he had to choose between his sons and his lover. A source said at that time, "When Charles refused to ban Camilla [from a ski trip], William vowed he wouldn't go, and what's more, he said he'd also boycott a summer vacation on a yacht in the Mediterranean that Charles is planning."

It is said that the siblings even wrote letters to Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother to enlist their help. The boys' efforts ultimately led to Charles and Camilla "arguing and snapping at each other over things they would simply have laughed off before."

Nevertheless, Prince Harry and Prince William never succeeded in their efforts. Camilla and Charles married in 2005 and she is now Queen Consort and their father is King Charles III.