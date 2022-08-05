Prince Harry reportedly has the British royals worrying about what he will say about his stepmother, Camilla, in his memoir. Richard Kay, a friend of Princess Diana, said they are especially concerned that he will write negative things about the duchess.

The Duke of Sussex said his book will contain a first-hand account of his experiences. He described it as an "intimate" and "heartfelt" memoir which he wrote not as the prince he was born, but as the man he has become.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Kay said the book has caused "considerable anxiety in Buckingham Palace circles" that Prince Harry will use it "to settle perceived scores with family members and senior courtiers." He claimed that "they are particularly nervous" about the duke's "attitude towards his stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, the woman who many of the late Princess's supporters still blame for the collapse of the Charles-Diana marriage."

The royal expert remembered that five years ago, long before the 37-year-old had decided to write a memoir, he reportedly invited friends of Princess Diana "to share memories and private photographs of her." He had wanted to refresh his "shaky" recollections of his own mother and "especially wanted to know the background to the breakdown of her marriage" to Prince Charles.

Kay said one of the late princess' friends talked to Prince Harry about Camilla. That friend later told Kay that "it was pretty clear that he did not have a high opinion" of his stepmother.

"He wasn't very complimentary about her and I very much doubt he forgot what we talked about that day," the expert shared.

Prince Harry's memoir still does not have a specific release date although it is expected to arrive in December. His publisher, Penguin Random House, announced that the book will cover "his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father."

There are speculations that Prince Harry's memoir will attack Camilla and his father, Prince Charles. But other royal experts think that it may not be the "scathing tell-all" the public expects and will contain more of the duke's own life story.