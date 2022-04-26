Prince Harry has expressed his uncertainty when asked if he will be there at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June despite reports that his family is doing all they can to ensure his safety in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex had admitted that he does not feel safe in his own home country without police protection. As such, he is unable to go home with his wife Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months.

However, it is said that Queen Elizabeth II has invited the family to be at the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast. She wants a united royal family to be there as it could potentially be her last public appearance during her reign.

Read more Prince Harry could see 'resolution' in security issue ahead of Platinum Jubilee

But Prince Harry refused to commit and told Hoda Kotb during an interview on the "Today Show" last week that he does not know if he can make it. According to a palace source, he still remains undecided even though he was already assured of full armed security at all Royal Family events in June.

The insider told The Sun that "the ball was in his court" and that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are "keen to welcome the Sussexes to 'family' events."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently met with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Camilla prior to their trip to the Netherlands last week. It is understood that they brought their own security detail during the trip to the U.K. and stayed in the Queen's Windsor estate. They reportedly received a Special Escort Group (SEG), which provides mobile armed protection to both royals and government ministers, when they travelled outside of the estate.

It is likely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be given the same security setup when they visit for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. A source claimed that the duke was "fairly pleased with the way the operation worked and the liaison between his security team and the Met." The insider claimed that "he believes it means a workable solution can be found, allowing him to come over with his children as early as the Platinum Jubilee."