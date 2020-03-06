While Prince Harry is back in London to complete his final round of royal duties, he is reportedly feeling terrible for hurting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The decision of stepping back from his royal duties and seek an independent life away from 'The Firm' may have not come easy for him.

Us Weekly is reporting that the feuds and drama post-Megxit was not what he anticipated, and a source told the publication that "he feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores." Meanwhile, the decision to move away from his family could have been more about his wife, Meghan Markle, as per the source.

In addition, the source claims that the Duke of Sussex is feeling "a bit isolated" in Canada and he reportedly misses his friends back home.

"He misses nights out with his boys, polo matches and rugby, and he's really been craving a decent pint. He had to put his wife first, end of the story. Even if it's left him feeling a bit isolated," the source adds.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit from the royal family earlier in January. Following the announcement, meetings and discussions were held among the queen and other senior royals and the Sussexes were granted their freedom and desire to spend their lives independently. Harry recently returned to London for the final round of royal engagements before he officially steps down from royal duty.

The queen may have granted her grandson to live away from his family, but she is said to be disheartened. It is said that while the duchess was still in Canada, Harry spent time in Buckingham Palace and even spent four hours having a heart-to-heart conversation with the queen.

The details of the meeting remain unknown. However, it is said that the 93-year-old monarch "made her feelings clear" to her grandson. "The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting," the source said.

Apart from losing her grandson, the queen is reportedly dismayed over the thought of not having to see her great-grandson, Archie. She and her husband Prince Philip have only met him a few times and are now worried if she will be able to see him ever again.

Harry and Meghan start their transition period on Wednesday, April 1.