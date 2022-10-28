Prince Harry is set to release his memoir on Jan. 10, 2023, just a day after Kate Middleton celebrates her 41st birthday on Jan. 9. The royals are reportedly unaware of the book's contents although a source claimed that there are unflattering things said about King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex's publisher, Penguin Random House, confirmed the release of the book on Twitter along with a photo. "We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," reads the announcement.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

A brief synopsis is also included on the book's official website which read, "It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last."

The publisher said Prince Harry's book contains "raw, unflinching honesty" and described it as a "landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

He has also pledged to donate proceeds of the sales of his book to charities close to his heart including WellChild and to Sentebale.

According to OK!, the Duke of Sussex's tome "could prove to be an unwanted, late birthday gift" for Kate Middleton. The release of the book also marks the three-year anniversary of Megxit on Jan. 8, 2020.

The book was reportedly initially scheduled to come out in December this year. But the publisher agreed to delay it to next year in light of recent events in the royal household: Queen Elizabeth II's death and the duke's father becoming King Charles III.

According to author Jeffrey Archer, Prince Harry also added a chapter dedicated to his late grandmother and the events leading up to her funeral on Sept. 19. He shared his fear that the memoir could only cause even more friction between the Sussexes and the royal fam. There are concerns that it has damaging revelations about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, although royal author Duncan Larcombe believes that the duke will not target Kate Middleton.