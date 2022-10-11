Prince Harry has reportedly not only made edits to his upcoming memoir following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but also added a new chapter dedicated to his grandmother.

Best-selling author Jeffrey Archer shared his concerns about the outcome of Prince Harry's memoir. He hinted that it has the potential to cause more friction between the Sussexes and the British Royal Family.

Archer, who was a friend of the late Princess Diana, revealed that Prince Harry is writing an additional chapter in his memoir. It will reportedly contain details about Queen Elizabeth II's death and the events leading up to the state funeral on Sept. 19.

"I'm very sad," he told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden adding, "I fear for the book. I know they're writing the chapter on the funeral, so I suppose that's what the book will end on."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were present for much of the funeral events in September. They were at the walkabout outside Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple also attended the vigil at Westminster Hall and then the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Moreover, the Duke of Sussex went to Balmoral Castle on the day that Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8. Suffice to say, the couple had behind-the-scenes knowledge of what went on during the funeral events.

Archer's comments come following reports that Prince Harry has "thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate" to have his memoir refined. He is reportedly concerned that his book could be considered insensitive in the wake of his grandmother's death and his father becoming King Charles III.

He has allegedly called for sections to be changed and his publisher, Penguin Random House, had to delay its release. But Archer does not believe that the Duke of Sussex toned down his memoir as the publisher would want to get their money's worth.

"They paid him a lot of money — something like £20 million. You want to calm it down if you're paid £20 million?" he asked.

Buckingham Palace will reportedly not get a draft of Prince Harry's memoir. But the Duke of Sussex had since announced that his book will contain "accurate and wholly truthful accounts" of his life and his experiences.