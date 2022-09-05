Prince Harry is starting to get "cold feet on his own" ahead of the release of his book "of nuclear proportions," a royal commentator claimed.

Daniela Elser, in a new piece for news.com.au, claimed that the husband of Meghan Markle fears that his memoir full of revelations about the royal family could end his relationship with them. Also, Prince Harry is allegedly aware that dropping bombshell against his relatives could help boost the sales of his imminent book.

The journalist penned, "The problem is, if this is the case, Harry could end up stuck between a rock and a very hard cheque with seven zeros at the end. On one hand, offering up a series of juicy revelations and inside information about the House of Windsor is guaranteed to see this title rocket up the New York Times bestseller list and bring big smiles to the faces of the head honchos at Penguin Random House."

She went on, "For the publishing giant to even hope to remotely earn back the Duke's stonkingly large advance, they are going to need tens of millions of people to rush out and eagerly snap up the autobiography for which audiences need something really sensational. On the other hand, it would be entirely understandable if the 37-year-old might be having some misgivings about truly pantsing his family given that such a move could end up being the final nail in the coffin of Harry's relationship with the royal family."

Daniela Elser concluded, "It's hard to see how Harry publishing a book that is in fact a real tell-all would do anything but dash what little Palace goodwill is left towards the errant Sussexes."

Not much has been revealed about the forthcoming memoir of Prince Harry. However, royal sources claimed that it could hit shelves before 2022 ends. Specifically, as per reports, right in time for the Thanksgiving/Christmas market when Penguin Random House will presumably make the most money.

However, Page Six also claimed Prince Harry's memoir could be delayed until 2023 since it is full of "truth bombs" that the duke is unsure about publishing. Insiders also told The Sun, "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's done and out of Harry's hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once, but it is on track for the end of the year."

It was also claimed that Prince Harry got "at least $20 million upfront" (€20150906.05) from Penguin Random House, with proceeds going mostly to charity.