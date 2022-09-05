Shakira is fuming after ex-lover Gerard Pique went public with his new ladylove, Clara Chia Marti, just three months after being dumped, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe Magazine that Shakira went ballistic at Pique because they vowed to lie low and not appear with any new partners during the first year of their split. However, instead of helping the "Waka Waka" hitmaker save face, the soccer stud allegedly rubbed his ex-wife her mug in his new romance with Marti.

Spanish TV host Laura Roige claimed, as per the entertainment news publication, that the steamy public display reveals "a lot of love" between Clara Chia Marti and Gerard Pique and "will hurt Shakira a lot because this is a Gerard Pique that we have never seen. I have never seen him like this with the singer."

Insiders have it that Marti's job description involves organising events for the Pique. However, recent photos suggest, as per Globe, that she is also working hard at "passionately kissing" the Spanish professional soccer player and posing in "scanty" lingerie.

Shakira, for her part, is allegedly fit to be tied that Gerard Pique is parading his new girlfriend around just a few months since they broke up.

To recall, Shakira and Pique ended their 12-year love affair due to arguments on financial grounds. Other reports suggested that the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress caught her husband having an affair with another woman, which led to their separation.

Shakira and Gerard Pique welcomed sons Milan and Sasha before calling it quits. Though the former lovebirds have been together for over a decade, they never walked down the aisle and tied the knot.

The "Don't You Worry" singer told Latina magazine in 2014, "[Gerard is] with me because he wants to be with Shakira the person, not the celebrity. There's real love, there's no ulterior motives. And I'm with him because he's the most amazing man I've ever met. We want the same things, we like the same things, we hate the same things. I have never been with someone so passionate in my life."

Shakira has yet to comment on the reports saying that she was left fuming after learning about Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti's affair. So, avid followers of the "Whenever, Wherever" songstress should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.