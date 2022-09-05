Angelina Jolie sure knows how to hurt a guy as she is trashing Brad Pitt to anyone who will listen, insisting that he is a dud in the sack, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, that Jolie has been tattling "of all the men she's slept with, Brad was an incredibly selfish, boring, uninspired lover – and by far the laziest."

An anonymous insider added, "Their romantic time became a serious chore, and to make it even worse, he reeked of body odour and kept his socks on in bed. Angie pities any gal who gets hooked by Brad. It doesn't surprise her at all that he's struggled to turn his many flings into anything meaningful."

Angelina Jolie's alleged slam against Brad Pitt's manliness is just one of her many attacks against the "Ad Astra" actor since she filed for divorce in 2016. Globe Magazine previously reported that the "Gia" actress wants to sue the FBI for failing to prosecute Pitt after her 2016 claims that booze-fueled "Troy" actor violently attacked her and their son, Maddox, on a private jet flight.

The altercation was reportedly the final straw in Jolie and Pitt's turbulent marriage. Though the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor has just gotten his mojo back after ditching alcohol for good, tipster claimed Jolie is belittling his lovemaking talents and urging any women who would date him to run a mile.

The unnamed source added, "At some point in time, she'll go public and give her full side of the story. The world will hear that he's a turnoff and a fraud."

Due to a lawsuit Jolie filed against the federal law enforcement agency, the details of "Lara Croft" actress' claim to the FBI concerning Brad Pitt's alleged behaviour toward her and their children on a private plane ride home from Europe on September 14, 2016, have been made public.

A judge allowed a woman— probably Angelina Jolie — to file a Freedom of Information/Privacy Act complaint under a pseudonym earlier this year. The woman, named Jane Doe, was also seeking to keep the case "entirely sealed," as per a March 2022 federal court document.

However, the judge did now allow the case to be sealed, and details now available in that case suggest that Angelina Jolie is the plaintiff. Prior to the involvement of the FBI, neither the U.S. attorney's office nor the L.A. County Department of Child and Family Services charged Pitt in connection with the event.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has yet to comment on the claims that she has been trashing Brad Pitt since their shocking split in 2016. So, devoted followers of the former Hollywood couple should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.