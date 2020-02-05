Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in Canada post-Megxit. The Duke of Sussex may have moved away from Britain, but it is said that he is "missing" his friends in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split from the royal family earlier in January 2020. Following this, the couple settled in British Columbia as they begin transition period into a new life. However, Prince Harry, who is sixth-in-line to the throne, is making efforts that distance does not hamper his relationship with his old British pals. He is now using Whatsapp more than ever to stay connected with his buddies.

An insider told The Sun that Harry is frequently sending "funny videos from Canada" to his friends. He continues to be in Whatsapp group with his pals from the UK despite the distance.

"Harry misses his friends of course - anyone would. But he has been in WhatsApp Group with his mates for years and he uses that more than ever now to keep in touch and send pictures," said the insider.

Following their six-week break in Canada, Harry and Meghan announced that they want to split from the royal family and "step back" from royal duties. They expressed their desire to lead a "financially independent" life and divide their time between the UK and North America. Following which, Harry got a chance to discuss his future with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William in an emergency meeting. Soon after it was declared that the queen has approved the couple's request for what was dubbed by social media as Megxit.

This news comes after rumours emerged claiming that Harry "pushed aside" some of his friends after tying the knot with the former "Suits" actress. Some of his friends who felt sidelined by Harry included Guy Pelly and Tom and Lara Inskip.

It is said that Tom and Harry were childhood friends. However, the friendship suffered when Tom advised Harry against marrying Meghan, as per the article published in Tatler magazine.

Meanwhile, the source reveals that Harry is planning his next steps after he made the big move. He is reportedly quite "mindful" of the fact that all eyes are on him. However, his primary aim is to "make this year's Invictus Games the best ever."

Invictus Games happens to be an international adaptive multi-sport event that was founded and initiated by the prince in 2014. The games invites the wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel to participate in nine sports. It is an annual event that takes place in various countries.

"He is able to be even more hands-on than usual and really wants to put his mark on the way it looks and feels. He also plans to be at a lot more events than he has been able to get to in the past which he is looking forward to," the source revealed.