Prince Harry and Prince William did not see each other in the U.K. until the walkabout at Windsor Castle, which according to reports was the latter's idea in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

There were speculations of what could have been a tense meeting between the Duke of Sussex and his family last week when he dashed to Balmoral Castle following news of Her Majesty's death. On the contrary, no reunion happened according to a royal source, who said the 37-year-old arrived alone and also left the estate alone.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Richard Kay said Prince Harry did not meet his family when he arrived at the Queen's Scottish estate around 8:00 p.m., several hours after Prince William and company arrived at about 5:00 p.m. By this time, his brother was already with Prince Charles at his Birkhall home. The family also dined separately.

"Instead of joining his father and brother who were ensconced at Charles's home Birkhall, he remained at Balmoral Castle where the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex had joined their sister Princess Anne," he revealed.

Kay quoted an insider who said, "Two dinners were being hosted on the royal estate that night and there was a clear divide: One was for the new king and his heir, the other was for the rest of the family."

Then came Saturday, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the public gathered outside Windsor Castle when they appeared with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The "Fab Four" greeted well-wishers for a walkabout that lasted for about 40 minutes.

Kay also contradicted reports that King Charles ordered the Prince Of Wales to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the walkabout. A royal source said this was "absolutely not the case."

He said, "it is understood that at some stage that day William, who had already raised the idea with his brother that they might view the flowers together, texted Harry with a proposed time – a text which Harry acknowledged." An insider said the acknowledgment happened "very quickly" and called it "remarkable" given that the brothers did not see each other at Balmoral Castle.

Another royal insider also trashed claims that Prince William invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the walkabout upon learning that they were going to do their own with a TV crew in tow. The source called it "complete b******s" and said the Prince of Wales thought it was the best course of action given the situation and out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.