Prince Harry made a dash to Balmoral on Thursday to see Queen Elizabeth II. He arrived separately from the rest of the royals, who were there hours earlier than him. But he was not able to be with his grandmother in her final moments.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie of Wessex all took the same flight from RAF Northolt in London and landed in Aberdeen at 4:00 p.m. They were later pictured arriving at Balmoral Castle with the Duke of Cambridge behind the wheel of a black Range Rover. Omid Scobie claimed that they arrived at 5:05 p.m. after Queen Elizabeth II died at 4:30 p.m.

British media VS Reality



-BM : "Meghan is not going to Balmoral"

-Reality : "Kate too"



-BM : "Prince Harry is travelling alone"

Reality : "Prince William too"



-BM : "Prince Harry arrived after the Queen died"

-Reality : "William, Andrew, Edward ... TOO." pic.twitter.com/sLnKU4MHau — Prince Max (@MrMaximilan) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was photographed looking devastated as he arrived at Balmoral from London shortly before 8:00 p.m. Only Prince Charles, Camilla, and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, were able to be with their mother in her final hours.

Prince Harry on his way to balmoral #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/G3ydJ1tejz — PULA DEE (@duchessofpoms) September 8, 2022

Buckingham Palace did not wait for the Duke of Sussex to arrive before they announced on social media at 6:30 p.m. that Her Majesty has died.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Now questions have come up as to why Prince Harry did not share the same flight with Prince William, or why the announcement was not made until his arrival. This could allegedly be misinterpreted as a snub and more "evidence of the ongoing bad blood between the Sussexes and the larger Windsor clan," according to The Daily Beast.

Can we just take a moment to recognise that Harry wasn't even at Balmoral when the announcement was made. The disrespect.



The royals true colours have been shown. Again.#QueenElizabeth #queen #princeHarry — Josh. (@JKility) September 8, 2022

prince harry not even being in Balmoral before his family decided to make the announcement is so evil…at every turn Harry pointed to his close relationship with Elizabeth.



Not having the the decency to wait, but to announce the news while he was in the air is just cruel — Myra (@SussexPrincess) September 8, 2022

Royal author Duncan Larcombe admitted that it does "look strange that no room could be found for Harry on the earlier flight." He reasoned that it could be because it was a "chaotic day" and that the royals "do fly separately as a rule." He explained to the publication, "For example, when I was on a joint royal tour of South Africa by both brothers, they always took different flights."

However, Larcombe argued that "it's not as strict a rule as it used to be, especially given George, Charlotte, and Louis have all displaced [Prince] Harry in the order of succession." He added, "I would suspect that for Harry, getting off that plane and actually seeing the announcement had already been made was a very humbling experience."

It is worth mentioning though that Prince William, Prince Edward, and Sophie are working members of the royal family so it is understandable that they took the same flight. Prince Andrew also happens to be the Duke of Cambridge's neighbour in Windsor. Likewise, the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death had to be made as soon as possible because the public was already on edge following news that her doctors were concerned about her health and that the family members have been asked to fly to Balmoral.