Royals accused of 'snubbing' Prince Harry during Queen Elizabeth II's final hours
The Duke of Sussex was pictured arriving at Balmoral Castle looking devastated.
Prince Harry made a dash to Balmoral on Thursday to see Queen Elizabeth II. He arrived separately from the rest of the royals, who were there hours earlier than him. But he was not able to be with his grandmother in her final moments.
According to the Daily Mail, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie of Wessex all took the same flight from RAF Northolt in London and landed in Aberdeen at 4:00 p.m. They were later pictured arriving at Balmoral Castle with the Duke of Cambridge behind the wheel of a black Range Rover. Omid Scobie claimed that they arrived at 5:05 p.m. after Queen Elizabeth II died at 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry was photographed looking devastated as he arrived at Balmoral from London shortly before 8:00 p.m. Only Prince Charles, Camilla, and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, were able to be with their mother in her final hours.
Buckingham Palace did not wait for the Duke of Sussex to arrive before they announced on social media at 6:30 p.m. that Her Majesty has died.
Now questions have come up as to why Prince Harry did not share the same flight with Prince William, or why the announcement was not made until his arrival. This could allegedly be misinterpreted as a snub and more "evidence of the ongoing bad blood between the Sussexes and the larger Windsor clan," according to The Daily Beast.
Royal author Duncan Larcombe admitted that it does "look strange that no room could be found for Harry on the earlier flight." He reasoned that it could be because it was a "chaotic day" and that the royals "do fly separately as a rule." He explained to the publication, "For example, when I was on a joint royal tour of South Africa by both brothers, they always took different flights."
However, Larcombe argued that "it's not as strict a rule as it used to be, especially given George, Charlotte, and Louis have all displaced [Prince] Harry in the order of succession." He added, "I would suspect that for Harry, getting off that plane and actually seeing the announcement had already been made was a very humbling experience."
It is worth mentioning though that Prince William, Prince Edward, and Sophie are working members of the royal family so it is understandable that they took the same flight. Prince Andrew also happens to be the Duke of Cambridge's neighbour in Windsor. Likewise, the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death had to be made as soon as possible because the public was already on edge following news that her doctors were concerned about her health and that the family members have been asked to fly to Balmoral.
