Royal biographer Andrew Morton believes that Prince Harry's memoir titled "Spare" will definitely be a cause of concern for the royal family, but he hopes its revelations will not destroy the monarchy.

The author of the 1994 book "Diana: Her New Life" is adamant that the book will "cause concern and it will make headlines around the world." He said the public will be "looking for headlines" in the memoir and that they will have to "get down to the nitty-gritty" stuff.

But as to how the book will affect the British royals, he claimed that palace officials are already anxious ahead of its release on Jan.10. He said according to OK!, "The Royal Family are bracing for two things. They were bracing for the coronation coming up so, you get the sense of palace officials are on tenterhooks making sure that for King Charles III, people aren't reminded of his emotional hinterland as it were."

He added that "Spare" has the royal staff "concerned" over how it "will affect the way people perceive King Charles III." His Majesty will be crowned on May 6 alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

However, Morton is certain that Prince Harry's memoir "won't destroy the institution." He also advised the British royals not to be threatened by its revelations. But if the book does weaken the institution in any way, then he claimed that the monarchy should just be abolished.

The author cited Prince Harry's ranking in the royal succession in relation to the importance of his memoir. He explained, "...And if the institution is so weak that it can't stand a ghostwritten book by a junior member, then it's probably not worth keeping it."

Morton claimed that whatever Prince Harry had to share in "Spare" may not be as relevant as those coming from more prominent members of the royal family. He said, "I mean, quite frankly, a book written by [a monarch], a future queen, Diana, and a book by the future King Charles III are far more relevant and important than a book by, what is he now? (But) Sixth in line to the throne, who will be rapidly going down the hierarchy."