Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the ultimate betrayal to the late Princess of Wales with their Netflix deal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant in 2020 to produce original content. They have so far confirmed the release of two projects under their Archewell Production, namely the documentary "Heart of Invictus" and a docu-series coming in December, of which details remain scant.

The former royal aide lamented that the damage has already been done. He said Prince Harry "made a deal with the devil" when he agreed to work with Netflix, the same company behind the controversial TV series "The Crown."

The show's upcoming season deals heavily with Princess Diana's failed marriage to King Charles III, her relationship with Dodi Al-Fayed, her infamous interview with Martin Bashir, and her tragic death in Paris.

"Harry made a deal with the devil. He got into bed with Netflix and took their money. If he was principled, this would never have happened," Burrell told Closer UK in its Oct. 25 issue.

He added, "He's going to be in a very difficult position working for a company that is portraying his mother and father in such a negative way. Surely he has principles? Or has he sold them as well?"

Burrell claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "sold their souls with this betrayal of Diana." He wonders if the 38-year-old was ever advised against making a deal with Netflix or if he did, then he just ignored it.

"Harry is in a very difficult position but he knew the rules of the game," he said.

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex admitted that they initially did not think about making deals with Netflix and Spotify after Megxit. He said the deals were "never part of the plan" but they had to find ways to make money after he said King Charles III cut him off from the royal payroll. Prince Harry also shared at that time that he only has the money his mother Princess Diana left him.