Prince Harry's relationship with his nephew Prince George has reportedly suffered amid his alleged rift with Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex has allegedly changed in how he interacts with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children. He was the "fun uncle" to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis because of his good humour and cheeky charm.

Royal expert Christine-Marie Liwag said Prince Harry embraced the role of a fun uncle. Kate Middleton reportedly also liked how he bonded with the children with his "free and easy spirit." She adores the way he plays with them.

"He is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle," she said according to Entertainment Daily.

However, things have changed since he married Meghan Markle and they quit their royal duties and moved to California. It is believed that the couple has a fractured relationship with the royals both young and adult.

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his nephews and niece also suffered amid his rift with Prince William. Liwag added, "as you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry's role as an uncle suffered."

The book "Finding Freedom" also mentioned how Prince Harry's "bond" with Prince George and Princess Charlotte suffered because of his alleged feud with Prince William. Aside from the children, the authors also claimed that the 37-year-old also lost his connection to Kate Middleton, whom he once considered to be the sister he never had. The Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly also "fiercely loyal" to her husband and did "little to defuse the situation."

But the Duke of Sussex still knows how to interact with the royal children. He was photographed jokingly shushing Mike and Zara Tindall's children as they watched the Trooping the Colour parade from one of the offices on Buckingham Palace earlier in June.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have children of their own now. They are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. They had their daughter's birthday party in the U.K. on June 4, but Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were not able to attend due to a scheduled visit to Wales.