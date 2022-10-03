Royal biographer Angela Levin talked about the new Queen Consort Camilla in a recent interview to promote her book, "Camilla, From Outcast to Future Queen Consort." She said that the royal has been misrepresented over the years and has received insults from the public, even from her stepson Prince Harry.

"Yes, that's spot on actually. I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things," she replied when asked in an interview on "Lorraine" on Sept. 30 if she "felt compelled to write this book because" she knew the former Duchess of Cornwall and wanted to share her "version of events" against the misrepresentations about the royal.

Speaking of Queen Consort Camilla, she claimed that the "more you get to know her, the more you like her." But as to what these misrepresentations are, Levin pointed out the Netflix series "The Crown." She said the show has "been really cruel" to the duchess.

She also pointed a finger at the Duke of Sussex for doing his fair share of criticism against King Charles III's second wife. The author alleged, "The other was actually Prince Harry, who had said really nasty things about her, too."

But in her book, Levin claimed that it was not just Prince Harry, but also Prince William who had said some harsh things about their stepmother. She said the siblings argued with their father about his new wife shortly after his marriage to the duchess in 2005.

The biographer explained, "His sons weren't as keen on their stepmother as it appeared but were just being polite before and at the wedding. Instead, both William and Harry had arguments with their father that I've been told were 'hardly respectful.'"

Levin did not give specific details about what the argument was about and what Prince Harry and Prince William said about Camilla. But she shared her sentiments about the Queen Consort and said, "It is always difficult to take on the role of stepmother, and William and Harry presented the then-Duchess of Cornwall with an almost impossible challenge."

Rumours have it that Prince Harry has some unfavourable things to say about Camilla in his upcoming memoir. But he is reportedly scrambling to make changes now that his stepmother is Queen Consort and his father is King Charles III.