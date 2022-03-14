Prince Harry received criticism for refusing to go to Prince Philip's memorial in April, yet he is excited to be in The Hague for the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex came under fire following the release of a skit to promote the upcoming games. In the video, he is seen dialling in for a Zoom video call from his home in Montecito, Santa Barbara California.

The clip showed him talking to a few people dressed in orange shirts and learning a few words in Dutch. It ends with him putting on his orange hat and stripping off his sweatshirt to reveal he has an orange top and shorts as well. He then shares his excitement for the Invictus Games as he points at the camera and says, "Let's go!"

According to Entertainment Daily, the lighthearted sketch was released hours after Prince Harry announced that he would not be there for Prince Philip's memorial. Royal family members will remember the late Duke of Edinburgh at a ceremony service at Westminister Abbey on March 29.

A statement released on March 11 said, "The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible."

Netizens over at Twitter called him out for his decision to skip the service and the reunion with his family, especially his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Yet, he wants to go to Holland for the Invictus Games.

One user wrote, "He can go to the Netherlands but not to see his own grandmother, something is not right with him." Another chimed in, "Harry is refusing to attend his grandfather's memorial for armed security but will go to the IG in the NL."

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly snubbed both Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh with his decision to skip the memorial. It is said that security fears prompted him to miss out on the ceremony. He had asked to be allowed to personally pay for his and his family's protection during visits to the U.K. But a Home Office ruling prevented him from doing so.

Royal experts claimed that Prince Harry would have been given adequate police protection at Prince Philip's memorial and during his stay in Windsor had he agreed to be there. It will be a family event so he has the advantage of the security offered to other royal family members.