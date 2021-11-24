Prince Harry was reportedly "cross" with the press during his royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, which was his and Meghan Markle's first international tour since their wedding in May 2018.

According to BBC's new documentary "The Princes and the Press," the Duke of Sussex spent his tour "staring daggers" at the journalists who accompanied them on the trip in October 2018. The Times' royal correspondent Valentine Low revealed in the documentary, "Harry had been pretty grumpy on that tour."

"There was a long, and incredibly boring welcome ceremony in Fiji. And it was very interesting watching them both, because Meghan was sitting just absolutely perfect on a little throne, Harry was just glowering," he further recalled.

Low noted that the Duke was clearly "cross with the media" and made no attempt to hide his anger. "He spent the entire welcome ceremony just diverting his gaze to one side just to stare daggers at the press pack," the journalist claimed.

The BBC's Jonny Dymond also noted that the younger son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana has always had a complicated relationship with media. Dymond suggested: "He [Harry] can't bear the media. He has a visceral reaction to cameras, to notebooks, to journalists."

Low recalled one such incident when Harry ended up confronting the media with harsh words. They were travelling on the plane back to Sydney from Tonga when Harry's team persuaded him to speak to the members of the media on board. The British royal finally agreed, and told the journalists, "He came back, and said something to the effect of, 'thanks very much for coming guys - not that you were invited'."

Dymond said about the incident, "He did it not because he thought, 'I'm going to go back and insult them, he did it because he went back, he saw us, and he just [gestures to vomit] like that because it is absolutely built into him."

The documentary also featured an apology from PI Gavin Burrows, who investigated actress Chelsy Davy while she was dating the royal in the early 2000s. Burrows admitted that he "was basically part of a group of people who robbed [Harry] of his normal teenage years."