Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying their very non-royal new life in Canada. On Sunday, the Duke of Sussex was spotted running errands and picking up some lunch from a local grocery store.

In the photo shared by TMZ, the royal was all smiles as he carried out his chores including collecting sandwiches from the store on Vancouver Island. He was reportedly wearing a baseball cap, a light winter jacket, and jeans. The sixth-in-line-to-the-throne was seen enjoying his new normal life. More details reveal that it appeared like the royal stepped out to collect the lunch for his entire family, including his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their lives as royals in January. Following which, Queen Elizabeth II conducted an emergency summit with other senior royals and granted the couple's wish to move out of the British royal family.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex then moved to Canada to start their new life. Previous reports suggest that the pair is maintaining a low profile and enjoying a relaxed life. As per Us Weekly's report, the former military pilot is much "happier in Canada" as he is a "lot more relaxed" there. A source revealed that he "doesn't regret the move."

Meanwhile, more details about their future roles in the British family have recently been revealed. It is said that the couple can retain their HRH titles but cannot use it. Additionally, their transition period will be put in effect on Tuesday, March 31 and they will be given twelve months' time for a review.

The couple is scheduled to return to London for their final engagements later in February before they officially end royal duties and begin their new lives as financially independent royals. In addition, the parents-of-one have been prohibited to use their Sussex Royal brand by the queen. This means that Meghan and Harry must rebrand themselves completely as they embark on a new life.

In the light of the new arrangement, the couple has to let go of their 15-member office in Buckingham Palace. However, they will continue to be known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, and the Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.