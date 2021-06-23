Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said Prince Harry is likely going to bring two-year-old son Archie when he returns home to London for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1. He said his trip back home with his child will mark the start of his "peace process" with the Royal Family.

Duncan, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," cited "reliable royal sources" for his knowledge of the Duke of Sussex's London visit. He said the royal will stay at Frogmore Cottage where he will "obviously have to quarantine" before he attends the unveiling.

The five-bedroom Windsor home has reportedly been divided into two to accommodate the duke's return. This way, he does not have to run in with its current occupants, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their four-month-old son August Philip Hawke.

The former Royal Editor of The Sun claimed that Prince Harry would not be alone as "there's strong reason to believe that Archie will be with him." He said that with the toddler tagging along, he would make a "great defuser of the situation."

"And the decision to bring him could be the very first sign of guilt from Harry. I think he still believes that what he and Meghan [Markle] did was the right thing," Duncan told Closer magazine. He added that "bringing Archie back would be an olive branch of some sort."

It is said to be a "definite sign that he's looking to call a truce over what's happened recently." Duncan said the decision to bring his son along to London "could help heal a lot of hurt."

"Despite everything, Harry wants his kids to have a relationship with his family – especially the Queen. We saw how much she means to him when he and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet. And, at 95, who knows how long she has left? Wouldn't it be lovely if we saw Archie and the Queen together this July?" he said.

With Prince Harry and Archie in London, that leaves Meghan Markle alone at their Montecito home in California. The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly sitting out the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue as she recently gave birth to their daughter on June 4. They named the baby girl Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whose nickname is Lilibet, and to Princess Diana.