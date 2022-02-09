The royals are said to be concerned at what Prince Harry could reveal about Camilla in his memoir especially following the announcement that she will become Queen Consort.

Royal expert Charles Rae told Entertainment Daily that aides are worried that the Duke of Sussex will have nothing good to say about his stepmother in his book. Prince Charles has reportedly expressed his concern.

"There is some concern that this memoir that Harry is writing may not paint Camilla in a good light. That is certainly a concern among some royal aides, so we shall have to see how it pans out," Rae said.

The Prince of Wales is said to be especially worried since Camilla will become Queen Consort. Whatever Prince Harry says about her in his memoir might only tarnish her reputation. The future king has reportedly even asked Prince William for support in defending his stepmother in public if ever this happens, but he prefers to be on the neutral side so as not to cause problems.

Read more Prince William supports 'Queen Consort' Camilla as Prince Harry stays mum

However, it is believed that the Duke of Cambridge respects Queen Elizabeth II's decision and supports the Duchess of Cornwall as Queen Consort. Rae explained that it is understandable for Prince William to support Camilla because their relationship has only gotten stronger over the years.

"I think it is always difficult to accept a new spouse into a parent's life, but I have not heard that there were any major or minor problems with the boys and Camilla. Their parents were divorced and I think the boys were happy to see their father happy again. Camilla is an integral member of the royal family now and both boys are grown up adults. She is hardly the wicked step mother," Rae explained.

As for Prince Harry, he has yet to publicly congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on her 70 years on the throne and comment on news about Camilla becoming Queen Consort. Rae said the Duke of Sussex also does not have a say in the decision and that "it's hard to tell" if he and Meghan Markle support the Duchess of Cornwall because they "quit the family."