Prince Harry, who is the patron of the London Marathon, surprised the runners in the sweetest way. The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to a couple in Los Angeles, who are participating in the marathon.

Chudney Espiritu, who is running alongside her husband Mark, is a participant in the 40th London Marathon that is taking place remotely due to COVID-19. The annual race was due to take place on April 26 and was pushed back to Oct. 4 due to coronavirus lockdown.

The runners around the world are required to log in their progress through an app. It is said an estimated 45,000 participants took part in the race.

According to PEOPLE, Chudney wrote an essay in which she shared her journey as a cancer survivor and how "running changed her 'life for the better.'" Her essay was reportedly responded through an email whereby it was mentioned that a London Marathon ambassador in Los Angeles would like to meet the couple. And to their surprise, it was Prince Harry.

"We found out that the ambassador was the Duke of Sussex! Prince Harry!!! He is so laid-back and very down to earth. He actually asked if it is okay for us to sit on the floor," Chudney said in a post shared by Instagram account by Team 3P.

"The interview was more of like a chat with a friend. What an experience this was. I never imagined myself chatting with Prince Harry. This is one for the books. I will never forget this day," Chudney added alongside a picture of the couple with Harry.

The duke's visit to the couple comes after he sent out a special message to the runners of the Marathon. The London Marathon posted the video message on their Instagram. "This year sadly it's not possible for everybody to run together on the streets of London in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon," Harry said in the video.

"Instead, 45,000 runners from across the U.K., and 109 countries around the world, will run the 40th race in their own way, taking on the 26.2 miles, in their own communities. Thanks to all of you, the extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe," he continued.

In the one-minute long message, the royal dad goes on to thank everyone for their participation and support. "You are providing a lifeline. So please remember that when you cross the line wherever in the world that may be. Have a great Sunday, We'll all be cheering you on, good luck," he concluded.

London Marathon is an annual event that was founded by athletes Chris Brasher and John Disley in 1981. Harry has been the patron since 2011 and attends the event every year. The race has several components with the mass race for the public and race for professional athletes. This year, the elite men's race was won by Ethiopian Shura Kitata and the winner of the elite women's race was Kenyan Brigid Kosgei.