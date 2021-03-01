Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey is expected to be explosive, and the teaser itself is indicative of that.

The talk show host's 90-minute interview with the royal couple, titled "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," will air on the network on March 7. A 30-second teaser of the interview was previewed on CBS on Sunday during its programme "60 Minutes."

The teaser itself included some explosives questions from Oprah, who is seen asking Meghan, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" In another part, she is seemingly following up the "Suits" alum on a question saying, "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

Read more Prince Harry who? Poll shows many Americans have no clue who he is

The 67-year-old also reiterated that no subject is "off-limits" in the tell-all interview, apart from telling the couple that they have said "some pretty shocking things here."

While the promo does not include any response by the former American actress, it does show a remark by Prince Harry. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," the Duke of Sussex says, seemingly comparing Princess Diana's struggles with the press to British media's alleged biased treatment endured by his wife Meghan.

A second preview of the interview was also aired during the same programme, in which the 36-year-old is seen talking in detail about his late mother. He says about the public scrutiny Diana continuously dealt with in her life: "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago."

"Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other," Harry said, as Meghan agreed. Diana and Prince Charles had a tumultuous marriage, which officially ended in 1996, just a year before the Princess of Wales lost her life in a car crash in Paris.

The Sussexes' upcoming interview is expected to be the most-watched programme this year. Winfrey's close friend, Gayle King, recently teased the interview as the "best interview" done by her in her career spanning over four decades.

"We want to remind you Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah. It's their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties...and I've heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it's the best interview she's ever done," King said on CBS This Morning.