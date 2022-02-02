Prince Harry is said to be keeping a low profile now and does not want to stir any more trouble for his family for the sake of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their share of royal drama following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. They had accused a senior royal of being racist and claimed The Firm denied the duchess help for her mental health problems when she began to feel suicidal.

Prince Harry also said that his father Prince Charles refused to take his calls and cut him off financially after Megxit. He and his wife had no choice but to make multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to be financially independent.

If that was not enough, the Duke of Sussex then went on to accuse his father of letting him suffer as a child following the death of Princess Diana. Their allegations reportedly led to their rift with the British royals.

However, Prince Charles has since extended an olive branch to his son and even invited him and Meghan Markle to stay at his home whenever they visit the U.K. This is said to be a sign of thawing relations between the Sussexes and The Firm.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, Prince Harry has also since reflected on his past grievances against his family. Now he has kept his silence for the sake of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Whether Harry has regrets or not, I don't know, but what I do know is that he has a history of lashing out at the establishment before. He's talked about his 'accident of birth' and the 'burden of the crown.' He's been critical in the past, but then goes quiet," she told Closer magazine adding, "I think since last year he's paused and reflected. And, so is laying low for now."

Nicholl pointed out that "it's already been a crisis year for the royal family, with all that's going on with Prince Andrew." She said Queen Elizabeth II really wants to "put on a united front" this year for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. "But it's proving very hard to do that with all that's gone on." For his part, she said Prince Harry will make an effort to keep things calm ahead of the celebrations for his grandmother's sake.