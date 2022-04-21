Prince Harry appeared to hold back in showing any kind of affection for Prince William during his recent interview with the "Today Show." A body language expert claimed there was not even a hint of it.

During his interview with Hoda Kotb, the Duke of Sussex talked about meeting Queen Elizabeth II, the Invictus Games, moving to the U.S. with Meghan Markle, and his family back in the U.K. At one point, he was asked if he misses his father the Prince of Wales, and his older brother the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Harry dodged the question and instead replied, "For me at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys [Invictus athletes] and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 percent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime."

He added, "That's my focus here. And when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively."

According to body language expert Judi James, the 37-year-old "wanted to emphasise" his distance from Prince William. She compared how the Duke of Sussex talked about Princess Diana while gesturing with his right hand. He used his left hand to speak about his brother.

She told the Daily Mail, "Prince Harry's body language signals when he speaks about his brother William and their mother suggest the opposite to sharing. William is literally held by Harry's left hand at the furthest distance, with his arm outstretched fully as though wanting to emphasise the distance between them."

James continued, "Once William's 'position' in Harry's imagination has been established he uses his right hand to refer to himself, kept a long distance away from his left. At one point he seems to be holding an invisible ball that he 'throws' in William's direction dismissively."

Prince Harry had admitted in his 2019 interview with Tom Bradby that he and Prince William are now on different paths. But he said that he will always love his brother no matter their distance. As for Prince Charles, it is believed that they had "clear the air" talks when they met at Windsor Castle last week Thursday.