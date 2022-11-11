Camilla Parker-Bowles feels insulted that the public is giving more attention to Kate Middleton even if she is the new queen consort of the U.K., a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition, that Queen Consort Camilla is not at all thrilled about the popularity that Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying at the moment. When King Charles III is officially coronated in May 2023 at London's Westminster Abbey, Camilla will also get a long-awaited crown.

Most, if not all, royal followers are aware that King Charles III has spent his entire life preparing himself for the moment he finally succeeds the throne and becomes the most powerful person in the U.K. Buckingham Palace previously announced, "The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while also being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet that King Charles III's more popular son and heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, are trying to stamp on the proceedings. However, Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly not happy about it.

The unidentified tipster said, "While it's a sacred day, they want to make it more exciting and less sombre. William and Kate's popularity is at an all-time high. The public is far more interested in seeing William and Kate and the children."

It furthered that, all of which is less than thrilling for Queen Consort Camilla. The informant told Star Magazine, "She feels slighted that more attention is paid to Kate. She fears Kate will steal her thunder!"

To recall, royal expert Christopher Andersen previously suggested that Queen Consort Camilla had been the driving force behind Kate Middleton and Prince William's split in 2007. He claimed, as per Marie Claire, that the wife of King Charles III did not think the young Kate was noble enough.

Andersen shared, "I was in London when the breakup [of William and Kate] occurred. I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it."

He added, "Camilla is a bit of a snob. She's an aristocrat, she has always been moving in royal circles. She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII. She was very proud of that connection, she boasted about that as a child and as an adult, and that's what she intended to be; part of the royal circle in the role of mistress to the future King and then the King."

Andersen suggested that Queen Consort Camilla did not think Kate Middleton was good enough for Prince William. He claimed, "She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the Royal Family. Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family. She is descended from coal miners, and her mother was a flight attendant."

Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla has yet to comment on the claims that she feels insulted that more attention is given to Kate Middleton than to her. So, devoted supporters of King Charles III and Prince William's wives should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.