The title of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," reportedly proves that he carries a resentment for being the spare to the throne.

Royal author Robert Jobson claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a huge hang-up over being the younger brother of Prince William as shown by his choice of title for his tome. The title pertains to how the media widely refer to the siblings as the "heir and the spare."

He told OK! magazine, "The title suggests he has a huge chip on his shoulder and may guide the narrative of the book."

The author said, "The Palace aren't saying anything but the King and Prince William will be concerned, not least because whatever Harry says - despite his and Meghan's track record on telling 'their truth' - will be seen as fact. It is early in the King's reign and this narrative, whatever Harry says, will impact on it."

Prince Harry's publisher, Penguin Random House, announced that the memoir will be full of "raw, unflinching honesty" and "full of revelation." It will take readers back to the "searing" moment when the princes walked behind their mother Princess Diana's coffin during her funeral procession in 1997. The memoir will reveal what the brothers were "thinking and feeling" at that moment and "for Harry, this is his story at last."

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

Jobson thinks that Buckingham Palace already has a ready reply in case the book contains questionable allegations against the royal family. He said, "The Palace is not being drawn into it in any way. But I feel sure, unless there are actionable allegations, they may use the late Queen's line and say 'recollections may vary' when dealing with it going forward."

The late Queen Elizabeth II had used "recollections may vary" in response to the allegations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made against the royals in their Oprah interview.

Markus Dohle of Penguin Random House said of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, "He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world." Prince Harry's memoir is set for release on Jan. 10, 2023.