The British royals are said to be bracing for Prince Harry's plans to reveal intimate family detailsin his memoir, which is set for release later this year.

A source claimed that the Duke of Sussex plans to share what he really feels about his family arrangements with Camilla as his stepmother and having stepsiblings. A friend said that the 37-year old has only been showing a united front when with the 74-year old, but they do not have a close relationship.

"Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship," the pal told Mirror and claimed that Prince Harry "has got lots to say about it."

Read more Prince Harry stirs concern over putting 'Queen Consort' Camilla in 'bad light'

"People think he's keeping a low profile to respect the family but it's not that. The memoir deal states that it should include details of personal and family arrangements. And it will be a really intimate take on his feelings about his family and what has gone in the breakdown of the relationship," the friend continued, and concluded with a warning that the Duke of Sussex's memoir will "shake the monarchy to the core."

"If they think that he's gone soft, then they are mistaken."

The source's claims came following reports that Prince Charles is worried that his son will turn his memoir into an "excoriating takedown" of the Duchess of Cornwall. This is said to be why he has invited him to stay at his place when he visits the U.K. so they can discuss the book's contents.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly even asked Prince William to defend his wife in public if Prince Harry puts her in a bad light. However, the Duke of Cambridge prefers to stay neutral to avoid arguments.

Royal expert Charles Rae argued that Prince Harry is unlikely to talk bad about Camilla in his memoir. He pointed out that Prince Charles and Princess Diana were already divorced when the former rekindled his romance with the Duchess of Cornwall. He claimed that the duke and Prince William "were happy to see their father happy again" and have considered their stepmother "an integral member of the royal family."